Hong Kong postpones university entrance exams, schools to remain closed

  • Hong Kong
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:05 IST
Hong Kong said on Saturday it would postpone university entrance exams until April 24 as the city tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases as people return from overseas infected with the disease. The government said it would make civil servants work from home and urged employers to be flexible with work from home arrangements. Schools would remain closed until further notice, it added.

Hong Kong has 273 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has killed four people in the city. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

