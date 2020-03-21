Slovak president appoints Matovic as new prime minister

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Igor Matovic as prime minister on Saturday to lead a new center-right government coalition after a February election swept anti-graft opposition parties to power.

The government handover comes as the central European country of 5.5 million battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak that has put Europe on lockdown, pressuring Matovic's four-party coalition to agree with a cabinet quickly.

