How to plan for Janata Curfew and better adapt to social distancing advisories

Being cut off from society doesn't only mean the inconvenience of working from home, or not being able to meet friends and family, experts have also raised concerns that social isolation can have a profound effect on people’s physical, as well as mental health, if not done properly.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271 and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22. But staying in doesn't have to be boring and in fact, it can be just as productive and fun if planned accordingly.

From reading that book that you've been avoiding since last summer to finally calling that old friend, there are lots of things that you can do to make your day productive.

  • Make a list

If you're like most people, a lot of things that you've been procrastinating on from weeks would start popping up in your mind when you sit down to make a list. There's no need to feel overburdened, just let them flow and put them down on paper.

In case you're having trouble making a list, there's a list of suggestions about things you can do at the end of this article.

  • Figure out what's important

For some people, it would be decluttering their house or learning to make a new dish. Figure out what's important for you but it should be something you can finish in a day, and also take out time to cheer healthcare workers at 5 pm.

  • Make a schedule

You can also choose a number of small things like decluttering your wardrobe, calling up old friends, take a virtual tour of art museums. And if you do so make sure to make a schedule so you stay on track. Planning tasks can make everything much more manageable, help you feel organized and stay mentally focused.

But being cut off from society doesn't only mean the inconvenience of working from home, or not being able to meet friends and family, experts have also raised concerns that social isolation can have a profound effect on people's physical, as well as mental health, if not done properly.

The World Health Organization recommends the following measures to cope with stress and anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak:

  • It's normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. WHO recommends calling and talking to friends and family to cope up.
  • Don't use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. Talk to a health worker or counselor if you feel overwhelmed.
  • Even when you are home, maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure that you get a proper diet, sleep, and exercise. Also, try to stay in touch with loved ones over email and phone.
  • Having a plan on how to seek help for physical and mental health needs, if required, will help you stay calm.
  • Find a credible source to gather the information that will help you determine your risk so you can take reasonable precautions.
  • But limit the time you spend on watching, listening or reading media coverage that you perceive as upsetting.
  • Draw on skills you have used in the past or develop new skills to manage your emotions during the challenging time of this outbreak.

Here is a list of things that you can do while safely staying at home during Janata Curfew:

  • Declutter your wardrobe.
  • Clean up your email inbox and unsubscribe from emails you don't need.
  • Refresh your social media or LinkedIn profile.
  • Start learning the skill (like playing guitar) that has been on your to-do list for a long time.
  • Call and catch up with old friends.
  • Read a book.
  • Take a virtual tour of art museums.
  • Start a blog.

