Finland confirms its first coronavirus death

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare confirmed on Saturday the country's first coronavirus death, saying that an elderly patient in the capital had died.

"Finland's first coronavirus death is very unfortunate, but not surprising," it said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country amounted to 521 on Saturday, the health authority added.

