Armenia closes all malls and shops, except for grocery stores due to coronavirus

Armenia will close all malls and shops except for grocery stores and liquor shops from March 22 until April 14, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Saturday. Bars, cinemas, clubs and casinos will remain closed as well until the lifting of the emergency situation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Armenia has reported 160 cases of coronavirus so far.

