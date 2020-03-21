COVID-19: KGMU closes yellow fever vaccination centre from March 23

King George's Medical University (KGMU) has decided to shut the yellow fever vaccination centre from March 23 until further orders in the view of coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken in a meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and added that there are a sufficient number of isolation wards in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.