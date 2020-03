A Bosnian man became the first to die of the coronavirus in the Balkan country, the manager of a hospital in the northwestern town of Bihac said on Saturday.

Bosnia has declared a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has so far reported 90 cases.

