Five new cases of corona in K'taka, tally reaches 20

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five fresh coronavirus cases in the state, taking the count to 20. "Till date 20 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death. 18 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable," the Health Department said.

As per the department, three who tested positive for the lethal infection are from Bengaluru, while the other two are from Chikkaballapura and Mysuru. The patients from the city who tested positive include a 53-year-old woman. The other two are a 39-year-old man, who had returned from Amsterdam, on March 19, and a 21-year-old man, who had returned from Edinburgh, Scotland on March 17. A 35-year-old man from Mysuru has also tested positive. He had returned from Dubai.

A 31-year-old man from Chikkaballapura with a travel history to Mecca has tested positive. He had returned to India on March 14. The other is a 35-year-old man from Mysuru who returned from Dubai.

A total 1,377 samples were collected for testing out of which 996 were tested negative and 170 alone were collected on Saturday. Of these 26 were reported negative. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

