Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five new cases of corona in K'taka, tally reaches 20

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five fresh coronavirus cases in the state, taking the count to 20.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:10 IST
Five new cases of corona in K'taka, tally reaches 20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five fresh coronavirus cases in the state, taking the count to 20. "Till date 20 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death. 18 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable," the Health Department said.

As per the department, three who tested positive for the lethal infection are from Bengaluru, while the other two are from Chikkaballapura and Mysuru. The patients from the city who tested positive include a 53-year-old woman. The other two are a 39-year-old man, who had returned from Amsterdam, on March 19, and a 21-year-old man, who had returned from Edinburgh, Scotland on March 17. A 35-year-old man from Mysuru has also tested positive. He had returned from Dubai.

A 31-year-old man from Chikkaballapura with a travel history to Mecca has tested positive. He had returned to India on March 14. The other is a 35-year-old man from Mysuru who returned from Dubai.

A total 1,377 samples were collected for testing out of which 996 were tested negative and 170 alone were collected on Saturday. Of these 26 were reported negative. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...

Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save 6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, 18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to m...

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020