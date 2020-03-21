315 positive cases of COVID-19 in India: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has gone up to 315. Earlier today, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that a total of 111 labs for testing coronavirus across the country will be functional from today.

Aggarwal also said that the states have been asked to use the National Health Mission funds for their health sector preparedness. "As of today, we are contact-tracing around 7,000 cases. Once we get factual information on community transmission cases we will let people know," he added. (ANI)

