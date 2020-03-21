Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Sao Paulo to get two-week coronavirus shutdown, Bolsonaro blasts 'hysteria'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:40 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo to get two-week coronavirus shutdown, Bolsonaro blasts 'hysteria'
Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said a statewide quarantine order would take effect on Tuesday and last through April 7. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil's largest state Sao Paulo will essentially shut down for two weeks to help fight the coronavirus, its governor said on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro again claimed that "hysteria" over the outbreak could cause more harm than the virus itself.

Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said a statewide quarantine order would take effect on Tuesday and last through April 7. All but non-essential businesses and services, including bars and restaurants, will remain closed across the country's most populous state, which includes its financial hub, for the duration.

Doria also said the coronavirus-related death toll in the state now stood at 15. With the state of Rio de Janeiro announcing its third death on Saturday, the total across Brazil is at least 18, up from 11 confirmed on Friday. "This implies the obligatory closing of all non-essential business and services throughout the state," Doria told reporters.

Sao Paulo state is home to some 46 million people and is Brazil's industrial, business and financial engine, accounting for around a third of the nation's economic output. A growing number of Brazilian businesses have already moved to suspend operations and close stores indefinitely across the country.

Health ministry figures on Friday showed 904 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil, with the tally expected to rise above 1,000 when the next set of official figures are released. In a TV interview aired on Friday night, Bolsonaro voiced his frustration over the business and commercial closures affecting the economy and called a decision to close churches to stop the spread of coronavirus "absurd."

"What I see in Brazil is not all, but many people taking absurd steps ... closing shopping malls, there are people who want to close churches, people's last refuge," the right-wing former army captain said in an interview with SBT's Programa do Ratinho. "I don't want to bring panic to the Brazilian population. I don't want hysteria because it gets in the way ... it hurts the economy," he said.

Bolsonaro is under huge pressure for his handling of the crisis. His own health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, has warned that the country's fragile healthcare system could collapse as early as next month. Approval of Bolsonaro's government fell to a record low this week, according to an XP Investimentos poll, and Brazilians across the country have been banging pots and pans nightly in protests against him.

On top of that, Bolsonaro attempted to call Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday but he refused to answer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...

Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save 6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, 18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to m...

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020