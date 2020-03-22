Left Menu
Medical experts participate in training session on Ventilatory Management of COVID-19

According to a Health Ministry official, around five percent of the COVID 19-affected patients develop severe respiratory problems and have to be put on a ventilator. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday organised a national training session on "Ventilatory Management of COVID-19" through video-conferencing. Over 1,000 medical experts, including intensivists, chest physicians and other physicians involved in emergency care related to ventilator management across the country, participated in the session.

According to a Health Ministry official, around five percent of the COVID 19-affected patients develop severe respiratory problems and have to be put on a ventilator. "Thus, it is very important that the intensivists, chest physicians and other physicians involved in emergency care are trained in critical care management of COVID-19 patients," the official said.

"This is a web-based training session on ventilatory management of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the context of COVID-19," he said. This interactive training activity was conducted in the Department of Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, AIIMS and was transmitted live throughout the country by the experts -- Dr. Rajeshwari Subramanium, Head, Department of Anaesthesiology, Dr. Anant Mohan, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care And Dr. Rahul Anand, Associate Professor in the Department of Anaesthesiology.

During the session, various queries on the strategic management of coronavirus patients on the ventilator were answered by the experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

