North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and expressed his desire to cooperate on combating the coronavirus, North Korean state media reported.

Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. It did not say when the letter was received.

