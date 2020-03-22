EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform on Saturday.

The world's largest online retailer said merchants on Amazon are open to sell and ship directly to customers in the region. "Effective immediately, Amazon will stop receiving FBA (fulfillment by Amazon) orders from customers on non-essential products on its Italy (Amazon.it) and France (Amazon.fr) site, so that operations employees can focus on fulfilling and delivering on the orders that consumers need the most now," Amazon.com said in a statement translated from Chinese.

