Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary govt seeks to extend special powers amid coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:40 IST
Hungary govt seeks to extend special powers amid coronavirus crisis

The Hungarian government will ask parliament to extend a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus and seek powers to suspend laws and pass decrees to contain it, a draft bill submitted to parliament shows. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has already closed schools, borders to foreign citizens, and limited the opening hours of shops and restaurants in the Central European country of 10 million.

The number of confirmed cases stood at 103 on Saturday and four people have died. Justice Minister Judit Varga submitted legislation to parliament late on Friday that would extend the state of crisis indefinitely, and would impose prison sentences of up to 5 years on those hindering measures that are aimed at containing the spread of the virus and on those spreading false information.

The government declared a state of emergency on March 11 which was valid for 15 days and now aims to extend it. "The aim of the proposal is ... to allow Hungary's government to create and keep in effect its special decrees" even if parliament does not hold a session due to coronavirus in 2020, the bill said.

Opposition parties said on Saturday that they want an all-party discussion about the bill on Monday before parliament holds a session. "No one knows how long we have to maintain this state of crisis," Mate Kocsis, head of the ruling Fidesz party's parliamentary group, told private television HirTv.

Kocsis said the government wants to pass the bill in an accelerated procedure, which needs support from 80% of lawmakers. He asked opposition parties to back the legislation. The proposal raised concerns as it would give practically unlimited powers to the government without a clear timeframe, said thinktank Political Capital.

"There is no rational explanation in the current situation for the extension of the state of emergency indefinitely," the liberal thinktank said in a statement. In 2015, during the peak of the migration crisis, Hungary declared a state of emergency due to mass migration which has been in effect ever since, even though the number of migrants reaching Hungary's southern border fence has fallen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...

Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save 6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, 18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to m...

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020