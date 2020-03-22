Left Menu
Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.

The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

