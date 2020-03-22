Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 04:30 IST
Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country's supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

"It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period," Conte said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that "only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed". Supermarkets, pharmacies, postal and banking services will remain open, Conte said, and essential public services including transport will be ensured.

"We are slowing down the country's production engine but we are not stopping it," he said. The government is expected to publish an emergency decree on Sunday to make the latest crackdown immediately effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

A speeding truck crashed into a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and wounding seven others, according to media reports. The accident took place on late Saturday at Chunti area in Chittagong district w...

Rajasthan govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel.

According to an official notification released by the Rajasthan government, the Value Added TaxVAT on petrol and diesel prices will see a hike of 4 per cent with effect from Sunday. VAT on diesel prices will increase from 22 per cent to 26 ...

Australia adds $38 bin in stimulus; states move to tighten lockdown steps

Australias government will spend additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion as part of a second stimulus package to shelter the economy from the financial impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, as states moved ...

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020