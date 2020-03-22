Colombia health ministry confirms first coronavirus death
Colombia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread worldwide.
The deceased was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, the country's health ministry said in a statement.
