Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia confirms taxi driver as first coronavirus death

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:28 IST
Colombia confirms taxi driver as first coronavirus death

Colombia's health ministry late on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread worldwide.

The victim was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, the ministry said in a statement. "On Mar. 4 he transported Italian tourists in his vehicle and two days later presented the first symptoms," the ministry said, adding the man had untreated hypertension and diabetes.

The patient was first treated on Mar. 13 and died three days later. Two tests for coronavirus came back negative, the statement said, but one was taken incorrectly.. The patient's sister, a doctor who cared for him and one of his taxi passengers have all tested positive for the virus.

"Despite the laboratory results, it is conclusive to attribute the death to the new virus," the statement said. Colombia has so far recorded 210 cases of COVID-19.

The Andean country will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, as the government seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Colombia will block incoming international flights from Monday and has ordered people aged 70 and over to stay indoors until the end of May. The government has closed terrestrial borders, schools and bars and will halt domestic flights from Wednesday.

The capital Bogota began holding a four-day obligatory quarantine drill on Friday. It will continue straight into the national quarantine. More than 300,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide and over 13,000 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official....

Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads as people stay

Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-hour voluntary curfew be...

Australian rules season suspended after coronavirus lockdown

The Australian Football Leagues attempt to forge on with the season despite the coronavirus outbreak lasted just one round before it was shut down on Sunday in the wake of a government crackdown on non-essential travel.The AFL, which runs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020