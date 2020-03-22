COVID-19: TN Muslim League distributes hand sanitisers, face masks to elderly

Tamil Nadu Muslim League distributed hand sanitisers and face masks to elderly people at an old age home in Chennai on Sunday in a bid to tackle the growing coronavirus scare.

Till date, three positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till now 315 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. (ANI)

