COVID-19 cases soar to 341 in India, says ICMR

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. Maharashtra, which has maximum cases in the country, witnessed the death of a 63-year-old COVID19 patient with a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. In Bihar, a 38-year-old, who passed away due to kidney failure, had been tested positive for the virus.

To check the spread of the coronavirus, the country is observing a 'Janta Curfew', from 7 am to 9 pm on Prime Minister Modi's appeal. Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana have ordered statewide lockdowns till March 31 to curb the spread of the virus which has infected over 2 lakh globally.

In India, 23 people who were tested positive have been discharged after treatment, as per Health Ministry figures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.