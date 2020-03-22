Left Menu
Positive COVID-19 cases stand at 74 in Maharashtra with 10 fresh cases, one more death

Ten more people- six from Mumbai and four from Pune - have test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, state Health Department said on Sunday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ten more people- six from Mumbai and four from Pune - have test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, state Health Department said on Sunday. With this, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus rose to 74 in Maharasthra, it said. These include two deaths from the infection in the state.

A 63-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai passed away on Saturday night, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. "The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and iichemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to death," a statement by the Corporation said.

The total number of deaths in India due to COVID-19 now stands at 5. One death each has been reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan till now.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as of Sunday at 10 am, a total of 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

