Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman in Panchkula tests positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:01 IST
Woman in Panchkula tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 40-year-old woman in Panchkula in Haryana has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the authorities to launch a health check in the slum where she lived with her family, officials said on Sunday. With this, the number of cases in the state reaches eight — four from Gurgaon and one each from Panchkula, Faridabad, Panipat, and Sonipat.

The slum in Panchkula, with a population of around 9,000, has been cordoned off and residents have been asked to quarantine themselves in their homes, they said. Health officials in Panchkula are checking each household and anyone with cough and fever has been asked to inform the authorities immediately, the officials said.

The woman, who works as a masseuse in Chandigarh, got infected from a young woman who had recently returned from the UK. The Chandigarh resident later on tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the Union territory's first patient. The Panchkula woman had been traced based on details given by the Chandigarh patient, the officials said.

She has been kept in isolation, they said, adding that her son has tested negative but is still being kept in a different isolation ward. Samples of her other family members too have been taken, the officials said.

A Health Department official in Panchkula told media persons that four teams of healthcare officials, besides 50 police personnel, have been deployed in the slum colony. All residents of the colony, a majority of whom work as domestic help, laborers and autorickshaw drivers, are being screened. Civic authorities have sanitized the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...

China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

China will redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to control the surge of imported coronavirus cases as the country reported its first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after...

Sent back midway, KLM flight to land with 120 Indians in Delhi tonight

By Ashoke Raj Dutch-based KLM flight will land at the international airport here with over 100 Indians today in the evening. Indian authorities have confirmed to ANI that KL-871 Amsterdam to Delhi flight has been given permission to land at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020