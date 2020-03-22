Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Traveller from Spain tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday with a traveller from Spain testing positive for the disease.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:15 IST
Tamil Nadu: Traveller from Spain tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday with a traveller from Spain testing positive for the disease. The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said today.

"A traveller from Spain tests #Covid_19 positive. Patient is undergoing treatment in isolation," he tweeted. The minister had earlier said that six positive cases in the state were imported cases from different regions with travel histories and were not community transmitted.

"New cases were already quarantined and in our radar. Screening is more intensified at all ports of arrival including Railway,dom.arrivals & interstate borders," he tweeted. The minister said on Saturday that the three individuals were found to be positive for the virus. Two of them were Thai nationals while the third person is from New Zealand adding that all patients were undergoing treatment in isolation.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a shut down for vehicular movement of inter-state borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, two people in India, a 63-year-old man from Mumbai and a 38-year-old man in Patna, have died due to coronavirus.

In Bihar, a 38-year-old man who had recently travelled to Qatar died due to kidney failure at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. He had tested positive for Covid-19, informed Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna. In Mumbai, a 63-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai passed away on Saturday night, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 22 at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German, Swiss hospitals to treat coronavirus patients from eastern France

Hospitals in Germany and Switzerland have offered to treat some critically ill coronavirus patients from the neighbouring Alsace region in France, which is struggling to cope with a rising number of cases. Four teaching hospitals and an arm...

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases, Wuhan eases lockdown

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while the city of Wuhan, the pandemics ground zero, announced it would be loosening a two-month lockdown by gradually resuming public transportation and allowing healthy people to resume wo...

Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26

Sixnew COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. Till date, 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one dea...

JK admin orders shutdown till March 31

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered the shutdown of all establishments except those providing essential services and commodities across the Union Territory till March 31. The shutdown will come into effect from 8 pm on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020