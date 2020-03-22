Tamil Nadu: Traveller from Spain tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday with a traveller from Spain testing positive for the disease. The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said today.

"A traveller from Spain tests #Covid_19 positive. Patient is undergoing treatment in isolation," he tweeted. The minister had earlier said that six positive cases in the state were imported cases from different regions with travel histories and were not community transmitted.

"New cases were already quarantined and in our radar. Screening is more intensified at all ports of arrival including Railway,dom.arrivals & interstate borders," he tweeted. The minister said on Saturday that the three individuals were found to be positive for the virus. Two of them were Thai nationals while the third person is from New Zealand adding that all patients were undergoing treatment in isolation.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a shut down for vehicular movement of inter-state borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, two people in India, a 63-year-old man from Mumbai and a 38-year-old man in Patna, have died due to coronavirus.

In Bihar, a 38-year-old man who had recently travelled to Qatar died due to kidney failure at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. He had tested positive for Covid-19, informed Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna. In Mumbai, a 63-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai passed away on Saturday night, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 22 at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

