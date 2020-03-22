Emirates airline adds Beijing and Seattle to flight suspensions

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, is suspending flights to Beijing, its only active mainland China route since the United Arab Emirates aviation regulator forced it to stop flights to other cities there last month.

Beijing, Entebbe, and Seattle were included in an updated list of suspended destinations posted by the airline on its website on Sunday. Beijing flights are suspended until further notice. The state-owned Dubai carrier has suspended flights to 109 different destinations, representing nearly 70% of its network of 159 international destinations, because of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on travel demand.

