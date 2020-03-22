Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000 -reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:25 IST
Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000 -reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to multiple media outlets citing the latest health data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the reports added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airport Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total ...

Spain confirms 1,720 deaths from COVID-19

MadridSpain, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain increased by 3,646 over the past 24 hours to 28,572, while the death toll has reached 1,720 since the outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Accordin...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020