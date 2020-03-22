Left Menu
Singapore reports 23 new cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 455

Singapore reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, mainly imported and taking the city state's tally of the infection to 455, according to a health ministry statement.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities said they will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter Singapore, a move aimed at trying to contain the spread of the virus and conserve resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

