69-year-old Surat man died due to co-morbidity, tested positive for COVID-19: Health & Family Welfare Dept

Gujarat's Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday said that the death of a 69-year-old man from Surat is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19. "One COVID-19 positive patient, male 69 years, died today in Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions," Gujarat's Health and Family Welfare Department said.

One female having a comorbid condition died in Vadodara, though her COVID-19 tests report is awaited. "One female, 65 years, died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID-19 is awaited. She was also having comorbid conditions," Health and Family Welfare Department added.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the names of the 18 people, who have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat would be declared soon. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are a total of 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the State.

Rupani also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. It was decided in a meeting on Saturday that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25. However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials things like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

