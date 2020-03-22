Left Menu
Canada coronavirus death toll jumps by almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50% percent to 19 in less than a day, official figures released by the federal government showed on Sunday.

Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died but by 9 a.m. Eastern Time (1300 GMT) on Sunday that number had grown to 19, a 46% increase. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,302 from 1,099.

