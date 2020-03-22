Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We're apart,' Pelosi warns as Congress meets on coronavirus bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:58 IST
'We're apart,' Pelosi warns as Congress meets on coronavirus bill
Representative image

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate sat down on Sunday to try to clinch a deal on a $1 trillion-plus bill aimed at limiting the coronavirus pandemic's toll on the U.S. economy as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two sides are "apart." The bill, Congress's third effort to blunt the economic hit, envisages financial aid for average Americans, small businesses and critically affected industries including airlines.

The virus has killed at least 342 and sickened more than 25,000 across the United States, leading governors and mayors to shut schools, businesses and many aspects of American life. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted the White House and Congress would reach an agreement and Republican Senator Pat Toomey suggested there would be little opposition.

"I think it'll be very hard to vote against this," Toomey told NBC's "Meet the Press." However, it was clear there were disagreements as lawmakers including Republicans Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Democrats Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met.

"From my standpoint, we're apart," Pelosi told reporters as she arrived for the talks in McConnell's office when asked if there would be a deal. "We need a bill that puts workers first and not corporations," said Schumer on his way into the talks, which included Mnuchin.

Over the past week, President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for aggressive steps to stem the economic hit, after Trump spent several weeks downplaying the virus' risks. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Mnuchin said the package would include loans for small businesses, direct deposits that could give an average U.S. family of four $3,000 and up to $4 trillion in liquidity for the U.S. central bank to support the economy.

The additional liquidity measures for the Federal Reserve aims to help a broad base of U.S. businesses get through next 90 to 120 days, he said. Combined with actions undertaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the administration, the prospective bill would have a $2 trillion net impact on a U.S. economy facing powerful headwinds spawned by the outbreak, according to White House officials.

Once approved by the Senate, any measure would need to be voted on in the Democratic-led House before Trump could sign it into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to possible IOC postponement of 2020 Tokyo Games

A round-up of reaction to the International Olympic Committee IOC announcing it is considering postponing the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while ruling out cancelling the Games. Andrew Parsons, presid...

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombias capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.Thirty-two injured pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020