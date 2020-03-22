Left Menu
Coronavirus positive cases in Maha jump to 74

  Mumbai
  Updated: 22-03-2020 23:17 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 23:17 IST
The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 on Sunday with addition of 10 more such cases. At 24, the highest number of these cases were reported from Mumbai, followed by 15 from Pune, 12 from Pimpri Chinchwada and four each from Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Kalyan and Yavatmal, an official statement said.

Two persons have tested positive in Ahmednagar, while one each in Panvel, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri, it added. A woman admitted in a Pune-based hospital has tested positive, but she does not have a travel history. Her four relatives also tested positive on Sunday, the statement said.

A 63-year-old male from Surat, who died in Mumbai of coronavirus infection, did not have any travel history. His wife also tested positive for Covid-19, it said. Of the five infected persons admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, to have returned from the US, while the rest have a travel history to the Scotland, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, it said.

The government advised quarantine to 284 people on Sunday alone. As many as 7,452 people have been advised for home quarantine, it said. So far, the state has tested 1,592 suspected people for the infection, of whom 74 have tested positive, it said.

"The state government has also started institutional quarantine where several hotels and isolation centres are created in which 518 people are staying currently," the statement said. The total number of institutional quarantine so far has been 791, of which 273 have been released and advised of home quarantine for further recovery, it added.

