Left Menu
Development News Edition

States work to limit prescriptions of potential coronavirus drugs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:19 IST
States work to limit prescriptions of potential coronavirus drugs

At least four state pharmacy boards have taken steps to limit prescriptions of potential coronavirus treatments touted by U.S. President Donald Trump that are in short supply as demand has surged with the rapid spread of the outbreak.

State pharmacy boards in Texas, Ohio, Idaho and Nevada in recent days moved to restrict who can be prescribed the malaria treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and how much of the drugs can be prescribed, according to documents filed by the boards. Texas has also limited prescriptions of the antibiotic azithromycin as well as another anti-malarial drug, mefloquine. There are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious, sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones, but most current patients receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which maintains a list of drug shortages, said hydroxychloroquine was in shortage as of Thursday. It listed four out of eight manufacturers of the drug as being in shortage. The four pharmacy boards passed rules or guidance that would limit most prescriptions of the drugs to 14 days.

The Nevada and Ohio rules dictate that the drugs can only be used for treatment not prevention of COVID-19. Texas and Idaho said that the prescription needs a diagnosis "consistent with the evidence for its use." The new coronavirus that emerged in December in China has spread to more than 170 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Trump has called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19. On Saturday, he tweeted about the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, saying it had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine." The nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, played down that claim, saying the therapy must be tested to assure its safety and efficacy.

Pharmacists on Saturday said many drug distributors were out of stock of azithromycin and others were limiting sales of the antibiotic. In addition to malaria, hydroxychloroquine is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors and pharmacists said hoarding it for coronavirus could hurt patients with those conditions.

Pharmacists have already seen doctors prescribing the drugs for themselves or their families, according to Erin Fox, senior director of drug information at University of Utah Health, which has 12 retail pharmacies. "We saw this specifically at our organization and we worked quickly to not fill those prescriptions," Fox said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020