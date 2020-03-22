Left Menu
Organisers temporarily calls off anti-CAA protests at Nizamuddin West over COVID19

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, organisers on Sunday temporarily called off their ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West.

Anti-CAA Protest called off in Nizamuddin West. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, organisers on Sunday temporarily called off their ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) was called off on Sunday by the organisers.

"The ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West, against CAA, NRC, and NPR, has been temporarily called off in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to register their protest from their houses through social media," organisers told ANI. This comes a day after Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had temporarily called off their strike which had been ongoing for more than three months at gate number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

