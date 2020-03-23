More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker
The novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed more than 100 lives in the past 24 hours in the United States, bringing the total to 389 deaths as of Sunday, according to an authoritative tally from Johns Hopkins University
The states of New York (114 deaths), Washington (94 deaths) and California (28 deaths) have been the hardest hit by far
The virus has infected at least 30,000 people nationwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York
- Washington
- California
ALSO READ
Eighth United States Forces Korea member tests positive for COVID-19
Soccer-United States survive test from Spain 1-0 to keep winning streak alive
Soccer-United States survive test from Spain 1-0 to keep winning streak alive
Coronavirus brings no-contact food delivery to United States
US Domestic News Roundup: TikTok steps up transparency efforts in United States; Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins and more