Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook donates emergency reserve of 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:33 IST
Facebook donates emergency reserve of 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Sunday that the social media company has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to provide health workers with more protective gear. "To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued," Zuckerberg said in a post, adding that the company is also working on "sourcing a lot more to donate."

The United States has seen a surge in demand for respirator masks caused by the coronavirus outbreak as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over the next 18 months, aims to buy 500 million masks for the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation's supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020