G20 finance ministers to hold talks as coronavirus fallout grows

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are to meet by teleconference on Monday, according to the published agenda of French finance chief Bruno Le Maire.

The talks, scheduled for 1100 GMT, come as the G20 faces pressure to bridge internal divisions and take coordinated action against the spread of coronavirus.

