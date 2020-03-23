Czech Republic has first coronavirus death, 95-year-old man

A 95-year-old Czech man infected with the new coronavirus died on Sunday, the country's first victim of the pandemic, the chief of the Czech crisis committee said.

Prymula said on national television that the patient had been suffering from a series of other conditions.

By Sunday, the Czech Republic had reported 1,120 cases of coronavirus infection.

