UAE suspends all passenger and transit flights to and from the country -state news agency

UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears - state news agency WAM said on Sunday citing National Emergency and Crisis and the Civil Aviation Authority.

WAM added the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

