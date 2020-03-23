U.S. make a decision at the end of a 15-day period: Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will make a decision at the end of a 15-day period on "which way we want to go", to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," he said in a tweet.

Trump issued new guidelines on March 16 aimed at slowing the spread of the disease over the following 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

