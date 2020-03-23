Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronavirus poses 'greatest challenge'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:05 IST
Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronavirus poses 'greatest challenge'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Singapore Airlines will cut capacity by 96%, ground almost all of its fleet and look to raise funds, the carrier said on Monday, in response to coronavirus travel restrictions it called the "greatest challenge" it had ever faced.

The move comes as global travel hub Singapore closed borders to travelers and transiting passengers in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. Shares of the airline, majority-owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, were down more than 9% by 0350 GMT, outstripping losses in the broader market that was down 7% and on track for its biggest daily drop since October 2008.

The airline industry worldwide is seeking state bail-outs to absorb the shock from the pandemic, as widespread travel curbs have forced many to ground fleets and order thousands of workers on unpaid leave to keep afloat. "This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge the SIA Group has faced," Singapore Airlines said.

The company has drawn on its credit lines in the last few days to meet immediate cash flow requirements and is in talks with financial institutions over future funding needs, it added. "It's important to have access to liquidity, to pay leases, to pay employees and to be able to continue to function. This is a positive, but the cost of funding remains uncertain," said K. Ajith, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

In a report issued on Monday before the announcement, UOB Kay Hian had said the carrier needed "backstop liquidity" of at least S$5 billion ($3.43 billion) by June. It faces S$2.5 billion of marked-to-market losses by the end of March from having taken out fuel hedges at high prices, the broker said.

Low-cost carrier Scoot will also suspend most of its network, leading to the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft, Singapore Airlines said. "It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," the airline said.

The cuts are in line with those made by Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which slashed passenger capacity by 96% in April and May. Singapore Airlines said it was looking to shore up liquidity and lower expenses by asking aircraft makers to defer deliveries and adopting salary cuts for management, among other steps.

The airline's cash balance of S$1.57 billion by the end of December 2019 was nearly 19% higher than a year earlier. The airline will focus on protecting jobs, Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said. The group had more than 26,500 employees in the financial year that ended in March 2019.

The company has engaged the unions in talks on further cost-cutting measures. ($1 = 1.4590 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown begins in Telangana; People rush to buy veggies,

Common people in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana rushed to buy essential commodities on Monday morning as the lockdown announced by the state government till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus began. With the 24-hour Jant...

SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to 41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves. In a statement, it said it would buy back 18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be u...

Canada urges Tokyo Games delay, won't send team in July

Canadian Olympic officials urged postponement of the Tokyo Games, saying that in view of the coronavirus pandemic they wont send a team in the summer of 2020. The Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Canadian Paralympic Committee CPC, backed ...

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in a jail where he is serving his 23-year long term for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020