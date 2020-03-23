Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of torch relay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:19 IST
Olympics-Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of torch relay

Japanese soccer international Nahomi Kawasumi said on Monday she was withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, citing worry about the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, or infecting others, if she travelled back from the United States. Kawasumi, a high-profile athlete in Japan known for helping her country win its first World Cup in 2011, plays for Sky Blue FC in New Jersey, near New York City which has seen a surge in coronavirus infections.

"Because of the new coronavirus, I am withdrawing from the torch replay," she said on Twitter. "I have made the decision so I don't cause trouble for my team and my fans."

Kawasumi is the latest from the sporting world to voice fears about participating in the Summer Olympics or related events because of the coronavirus epidemic. Team Canada announced it would not send its athletes to Tokyo 2020, after the International Olympic Committee said it would reach a decision within four weeks on whether to postpone the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten

Airlines cancelled more flights on Monday, as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates UAE halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers in th...

Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to suspend till March 27 Breath Analyser Test BAT through tube process for air traffic controllers in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreakThe high court directed the...

COVID-19: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest its prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts with the options of special parole and furlough. The Delhi government told a bench ...

Australian coronavirus cases spike, cruise with sick passengers denied entry

Australians began living under strict new lockdown rules on Monday as coronavirus cases topped 1,600 and authorities denied entry to a cruise ship carrying hundreds on board complaining of respiratory illnesses.As new restrictions closing n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020