2 persons from Arunachal test negative for coronavirus

Swab and blood samples of two persons from Arunachal Pradesh suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus tested negative for the disease, a senior health official said on Monday. The samples were sent for tests to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the Regional Medical Research Centre at Dibrugarh in Assam, he said.

"The samples collected from the suspected patients tested negative for coronavirus. The two persons have been quarantined," State Surveillance Officer under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Lobsang Jampa said. He said 13 persons have been put in home isolation and 1.02 lakh passengers have been screened at various entry points to the state, besides at Naharlagun railway station and Pasighat airport.

Jampa said all inter-state transport and train services have been indefinitely suspended as a precautionary measure. He said that people who recently returned from coronavirus-hit countries have been home quarantined for 14 days and are being constantly monitored.

Speaking on a viral social media post about a couple from Naharlagun who recently returned from Europe, Jampa said they have not exhibited any coronavirus-like symptoms and have been home quarantined..

