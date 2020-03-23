Left Menu
Development News Edition

27 coronavirus positive cases in state: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu on Monday confirmed that there are 27 positive coronavirus cases in the state so far.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:57 IST
27 coronavirus positive cases in state: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu during a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu on Monday confirmed that there are 27 positive coronavirus cases in the state so far. A fresh COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Mysore today.

"One hospital in every district is dedicated to COVID-19 treatment. We have placed an order for 1000 ventilators. We have also ordered 10 lakh N90 mask, five lakh PPE testing kits, 15 lakh three-layer masks. Sanitizers and thermal scanners will also be purchased on-demand," said Sriramalu while addressing a press conference here. The Karnataka Health Minister said that decision will also be taken to purchase lab testing kits and equipment.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashwath Marayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka said that all necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. "We will take important decisions as soon as possible. 80 per cent of the companies are following work from home. Critical and essential things should be provided in this situation and we have kept them available to serve the people," said Marayan.

"We have taken all the required decisions including the logistics and supply. Social distancing is much important and we will implement it," he added. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country mounts at 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poland may impose more curbs on citizens amid fears of jump in coronavirus cases

Poland may impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus given the likelihood of a sharp increase in the number of infections this week, senior government officials said on Monday.Authorities have already shut ...

More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home over virus

More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally on MondaySome countries such a...

Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengals Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday. People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red li...

Fiat Chrysler CEO says group to produce face masks in Asia- union representative

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley told employees that the carmaker would help with the production of masks during the coronavirus emergency, a union representative said on Monday. Manley said one of the groups plants in Asia would b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020