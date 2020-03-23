Montenegro reports its first death from coronavirus infection

A 65-year old man from the Montenegrin town of Herceg Novi who died in hospital in the capital Podgorica on Sunday is the Adriatic country's first victim of the coronavirus, the director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro.

"The man was transported to the Clinical Center of Montenegro ... and unfortunately died shortly afterward," Jevto Erakovic said late on Sunday.

The patient suffered from a chronic lung disease before he contracted the coronavirus. Montenegro, a tiny Balkan republic of only 620,000, has registered 22 cases of coronavirus infection.

