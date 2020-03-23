Vietnam PM says risk of coronavirus community infection 'very high'

Vietnam needs to strictly enforce restrictions on all air, sea and land movements within the country to curb the spread of coronavirus as the risk of community infection is "very high," the Southeast Asian country's prime minister said on Monday. Vietnam will continue its measures to quarantine people "however much it costs", Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement on the government website.

Vietnam's coronavirus cases rose to 118 on Monday, the health ministry said. There have been no reported deaths. Schools have stayed shut nationwide since Lunar New Year. Authorities have ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlours, karaoke lounges and online game centres in urban areas until the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.