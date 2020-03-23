Left Menu
Development News Edition

French power group EDF sees 2020 earnings at lower end of forecasts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:14 IST
French power group EDF sees 2020 earnings at lower end of forecasts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it now expected its 2020 core earnings to be at the lower end of forecasts, as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

EDF said disruption to production caused by employees having to stay away from worksites meant EDF would be lowering its previous 2020 target of 375-390 terawatt-hours (TWh) of nuclear production in France. It added that it was keeping its 2020 target for core earnings of 17.5-18 billion euros ($18.7-$19.3 billion), although this was now expected to come in at the lower end of that range.

EDF added it had the financial and operational capacity to deliver the necessary power in all scenarios currently contemplated in France. "The group has a strong liquidity position, with 22.8 billion euros of liquidity at end-2019. In addition, the group has confirmed and fully undrawn revolving lines of credit for a total amount of 10.3 billion euros," EDF said.

It added that the impact of the current crisis on its 2021 power generation performance could not be precisely assessed at this stage. "The ongoing redefinition of the (nuclear reactor) outages' schedule, which aims primarily at maximizing availability for the 2020-21 winter period, may, however, have a negative impact on 2021 output," EDF said.

"Similarly, the drop in power prices on wholesale markets may have a significant impact at year-end on the leverage ratio," it said. European wholesale power prices have tumbled to their lowest levels since February 2018, tracking the fall in prices across the global energy complex led by oil and carbon emissions prices.

The benchmark European year-ahead power contract, Germany's Cal'21, extended its fall in early trade on Monday, down over 3% at 33.55 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), while the similar French price lost 2.6% at 37.20 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful that CMs understood importance of lockdown to fight COVID-19: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that he was grateful that many chief ministers across the country have understood the importance of imposing a lockdown in order to fight coronavirus. For nearly a week, I have ple...

Kazakhstan tightens foreign exchange controls to support tenge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge currency, his office said.Tokayev also said his governm...

Olympics-IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

Argentine sailor Santiago Lange said the International Olympic Committee IOC deserves more time to decide on potentially postponing the Tokyo Games but the well-being of athletes should be a top priority as the coronavirus pandemic spreads....

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020