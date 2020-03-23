Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey threatens to seize factories unless they sell masks to government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:16 IST
Turkey threatens to seize factories unless they sell masks to government
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Turkish authorities will seize factories of mask-producing firms unless they agree to sell products to the government by Monday night, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying, as Ankara seeks to contain the local coronavirus outbreak. Turkey's death toll from the virus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday, with 1,256 confirmed cases after a surge in the last two weeks.

Authorities carried out simultaneous raids on the depots of all face mask producers in Turkey early on Sunday to demand they sign contracts with the Health Ministry and stop hoarding stock, Soylu was cited as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper. "We warned them once again to sign contracts with our Health Ministry by 20:00 tonight. Otherwise, we have other authorities and we will never shy away from using these," Soylu was cited as saying.

"We will buy these (masks), and for a good price," he said. "God is our witness, they have 10-12 hours or we will seize their factories tomorrow." Turkey has taken a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus since its outbreak two weeks ago, limiting the use of public spaces, imposing travel restrictions, and announcing a $15 billion economic support package to help its ailing economy amid the outbreak.

Turkey says it has conducted 20,345 coronavirus tests. It has exported several medical supplies to other countries but has said its priority will now be on local needs after the local outbreak. Last week, Ankara moved to curb sales of masks by mandating a doctor's prescription for some masks. With the surge of cases in Turkey, thousands of people have also been quarantined across the country. On Monday, Soylu said 10,750 people were in quarantine, adding that those not complying with regulations were subject to fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful that CMs understood importance of lockdown to fight COVID-19: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that he was grateful that many chief ministers across the country have understood the importance of imposing a lockdown in order to fight coronavirus. For nearly a week, I have ple...

Kazakhstan tightens foreign exchange controls to support tenge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge currency, his office said.Tokayev also said his governm...

Olympics-IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

Argentine sailor Santiago Lange said the International Olympic Committee IOC deserves more time to decide on potentially postponing the Tokyo Games but the well-being of athletes should be a top priority as the coronavirus pandemic spreads....

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020