Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to lock down capital Tashkent due to coronavirus

  Reuters
  • |
  Tashkent
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-03-2020 14:33 IST
Uzbekistan will effectively lock down its capital city Tashkent from March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday.

With all but one of Uzbekistan's 46 confirmed cases registered in the city of more than 2.5 million, the government has already shut down public transit in the capital and ordered most businesses to switch to remote working.

