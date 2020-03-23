Pope Francis' May 31 trip to Malta postponed due to coronavirus

Pope Francis's trip to Malta, which had been scheduled to take place on May 31, has been postponed indefinitely, the Vatican said on Monday.

It was to have been the first trip by a pontiff in 10 years to the tiny Mediterranean island, where he was expected to speak about the rights of migrants.

