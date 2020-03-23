Left Menu
Paris keeps banning gatherings on Seine river banks over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:33 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:33 IST
Paris will maintain a ban on gatherings on promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champs de Mars around the Eiffel Tower in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.

Paris police had initially ordered the ban for the past weekend only.

The ban will now last until lockdown measures ordered by French authorities are lifted.

