Postponement of Olympics should be considered -Japan Olympic Committee president

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:10 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:34 IST
The head of the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) said on Monday he had to consider postponing the Games among his options amid increasing calls from committees around the world to delay the Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"From the athletes' point of view of safety and security, we have to come to a stage where we cannot help but consider things including postponement," JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters on Monday. However, he said too long a delay would be a burden to athletes given the possibility of having to qualify again, for example.

